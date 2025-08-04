2027: Ogun PDP endorses Tinubu as presidential candidate

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its 2023 gubernatorial candidate in the state, Ladi Adebutu, on Monday endorsed President Bola Tinubu as their candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The State party chairman, Abayomi Tella, disclosed this in Sagamu, at the official campaign flag-off and inauguration of the campaign council for Bolarinwa Oluwole, the PDP candidate for the Remo Federal Constituency bye-election.

Bolarinwa is seeking to replace the late Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, the former lawmaker representing the constituency, who passed away in January after a brief illness.

Addressing the party faithful at the palace of Akarigbo of Remoland, Tella said Ogun PDP has adopted President Tinubu as its candidate because he is from the Southwest.

“We will support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Though he is in the opposition, let us support our own from the Southwest. Our support is for Tinubu, and we will stand by him. We are ready to give him our votes. The whole of the Southwest will give him our votes.

“We are going to support him. We will give him our votes. All we want in that election is fairness and justice,” Tella said.

Speaking on the recent defection of the party’s former governorship running mate, Adekunle Akinlade, and others to the ruling APC in the state, he described them as immaterial, stressing that most of them lack political weight.

He said, “Do not be discouraged by the defections. Those who left—what did they contribute to the party? Even their polling units, they couldn’t deliver. We are not moved by that,” he added.

Also speaking, Adebutu said Ogun PDP holds no grudge against Tinubu and his candidacy.

He, however, accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of bad governance and vowed that the PDP will challenge the ruling APC in the state come 2027.

He said, “I was with the President in January, and I told him that we have no issue with his leadership and candidacy.

“We, however, have an issue with bad governance in Ogun State; that is why we must have this platform to challenge bad governance.”

He emphasised the importance of winning the bye-election and the need to challenge bad governance in the state.

Adebutu noted that the party won 34 wards out of 35 in the previous election in the federal constituency, saying the APC-led government has lost goodwill due to its conduct.

Adebutu rallied support for the PDP candidate, describing the bye-election as an opportunity to punish bad governance and restore sanity.

On his part, the PDP candidate for the Remo Federal Constituency, Hon. Bolarinwa Oluwole, pledged quality representation if elected.

The National Vice Chairman of PDP, Engr Kamorudeen Ajisafe, presented the party’s flag to the candidate, Bolarinwa Oluwole.