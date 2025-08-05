2027: Obi’s single term pledge raises dust

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Clifford Ndujihe, Henry Umoru, Sam Oyadongha, John Alechenu, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Shina Abubakar, Deola Badru & Luminous Jannamike

LAGOS — The polity was astir yesterday over the persistent promise of former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, to do a term of four years and quit, if elected as Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Obi, who flew the flag of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 presidential poll and came a close third behind President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not the only one making the one term pledge. Former Rivers State governor, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have also made the promise but Obi has been re-emphasising the issue and cited foreign leaders who did a term and left indelible marks in the United States and Britain.

In line with the zoning principle between Northern and Southern Nigeria, there have been speculations that another Southerner succeeding President Tinubu would make South retain power for 12 years and harm power rotation to the North in 2031, if President Tinubu is not re-elected in 2027.

Dismissing these speculations, Obi, yesterday, said a true leader can turn Nigeria around in four years.

Stating that he is not desperate for power, the former Anambra governor said if elected he will not do more than one term of four years.

Obi’s promise is causing a stir in the polity and eliciting mixed reactions. While some agreed with him, some disagreed, saying he is desperate for power.

Those who spoke on the issue include Chairman of South-East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia), Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen (APC, Edo South), Chief Chekwas Okorie; Senator Dayo Adeyeye of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju, SWAGA; Dr. Ken Robinson, immediate past national publicity Secretary, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF; Joseph Ambakederimo, Convener, South South Reawakening Group; and National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh.

Award-winning novelist, Chimamanda Adichie; former senatorial candidate of the PDP in Ogun State, Biodun Sanya-Olu; Former Publicity Secretary PDP, South-West Ayo Fadaka; former SDP state chairman, Mr Stephen Adewale; and Osun APC spokesperson Kola Olabisi among others also spoke on the matter.

I’m not desperate for power – Obi

Re-iterating the issue, yesterday, Obi insisted that a true leader can, with sincerity of purpose, turn Nigeria’s fortunes around for the better in four years.

He argued that if service is the motive for a person seeking public office it was possible to make it happen.

Obi said this in response to the verbal attacks and criticisms trailing his declaration that he would spend only one term of four years in office, if elected president in 2027.

In a post on his X handle, he said: “I still find it baffling that my decision to do a term of four years, if given the mandate to rule this country, is generating so much agitation. By this feeling, we are doubting the fact that a sincere leader can achieve much in 48 months.

“I have never been desperate in the pursuit of power, or anything else, for that matter. There are some traits associated with desperation, which in no way are in any of my political behaviours in the past and now, like engaging in overly aggressive rhetoric or actions to prove a point or gain attention; becoming overly defensive or reactive to criticism, often to the point of appearing paranoid.

“Making unrealistic or unfulfillable promises to win support or approval, resorting to personal attacks or character assassination to discredit opponents or frequently changing positions or policies to suit immediate political needs.

“What drives me is not personal ambition, but a deep, commitment to see Nigeria work. And if the sacrifice required of me is four years of sincere, accountable leadership, so be it.

“Throughout my political journey, I have never been involved in thuggery, the snatching of ballot boxes, or any form of electoral malpractice.

“I challenge anyone: conduct your investigations. You will find no stains of rigging or violence associated with my name. I have always chosen the path of peace, principle, and civility.

“Ask those who have contested against me—none were ever denied their rights, framed, or falsely accused.

“None was asked to place their advert materials or break the bank to do so. I believe in fair competition, not manufactured victories.

“In four years, we can confront corruption head-on, redirecting resources to priority areas. For instance, the trillions used to acquire new presidential jets and other unnecessary expenses at this time could have been channelled into education, healthcare, or infrastructure.

“Within the same period, we ensure that the rule is sacrosanct and the rule of law is strictly followed. Within the same period, we can conduct free, fair and credible elections “Leadership, to me, is not about entitlement.

It is about service. If given the mandate, for just one term, I will dedicate every moment to building a Nigeria that works for all.”

It smacks of desperation — Okorie

The founder/first National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Chekwas Okorie, said Obi’s pledge is a sign of desperation.

Okorie noted that although Obi has said repeatedly that he isn’t desperate for power, his four-year single term pledge paints a different picture in the minds of many Nigerians.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, Okorie said: “Everybody knows how much power can intoxicate the holder. If Obi or Atiku can walk into power from their bedrooms then they can also walk out on their own free will.

“But getting into office with the support and help of people — some of who can exert pressure will make it impossible for such promises to be kept. We have seen this before. This is what happened to President Goodluck Jonathan who it was said made a similar promise to the North in 2011.

“If you also remember, President Obasanjo who wasn’t even sure when he will get out of prison, got out, became president for the first term, started a second one and started plotting for a third before Nigerians stopped him.

“It is when people get into office that you will begin to hear those around them say ‘any agreement or law which is inconsistent with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution is to the extent of its inconsistency, null, void and of no effect.

“Without a doubt in my mind, Obi is a gentleman and refined unfortunately political power at the highest level in Nigeria is a different kettle of fish altogether.”

It’s insult on our collective memory – Buhari’s aide

Speaking in a similar vein, Bashir Ahmed, a former media aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, in a tweet on his X handle, said: “This individual, who couldn’t fix a dot within a circle after two full tenures, is now trying to convince us that he can fix the entire circle in just one term. Isn’t that so insulting to our collective memory?”

Take Obi’s pledge to the bank – Abaribe

However, Senator Abaribe, said: “Yes. You can take what Peter Obi says to the bank. He’s one of the few politicians in Nigeria that you can trust because he personifies Integrity.”

One term’s insufficient – Imasuen

On his part, Senator Neda Imasuen, who recently dumped the LP for the APC, said: “The promise of Mr Peter Obi to do only one tenure is quite lofty, but I am afraid that if he is really serious in helping to solve the problems of Nigeria, one tenure is grossly insufficient. We all know the issues plaguing our nation, and I don’t see how four years will do the job.

“This is not to question the sincerity of Peter Obi because he certainly means well, but I doubt, seriously, his ability to solve our problems in four years, no matter how well his intentions are.”

One-term pledge threatens 1999 Constitution – PDP

Disagreeing with Obi, the PDP expressed concerns that he may be undermining Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution with his one-term pledge, which it described as unnecessary and potentially harmful to Nigeria’s democratic structure.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard in Abuja, PDP’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, said: “I don’t believe such statements have a place in a democracy, and it’s truly unfortunate. The Constitution explicitly states that one is eligible for an eight-year tenure. Committing to just one term and potentially devaluing the process in the long run is neither fashionable nor something that should be encouraged.”

“If you’re running on the basis of capacity, competence, and unity, then say so and let the people vote for you based on those merits. But trying to hoodwink the public by claiming, ‘I won’t serve more than four years, I won’t go for eight years,’ is immaterial and unnecessary. What Nigeria needs now is a true healer, a leader, and an administrator who can guide us out of the current quagmire we find ourselves in. That’s where our focus should be,” he added.

Robinson, Ambakaderimo speak

In his reaction, Dr. Ken Robinson, immediate Past National Publicity Secretary, PANDEF, said: “I believe the “one-term” message isn’t meant for all Nigerians. The sender knows who he is addressing. Whether those individuals will take his promise seriously is another matter. However, he is not the only one making this promise; Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has also voiced a similar commitment.”

He’s playing political skit

Elder Joseph Ambakederimo, Convener, South-South Reawakening Group, said: “Anyone who shows inclination to desperation becomes suspect, he has nothing to offer, they are just after the allure of the office they seek to occupy. Whoever that is saying these sweet words are only placating Nigerians and playing on the sensibilities of Nigerians. Anyone who believes these people are doing so to their own peril.

It is unfortunate that some Nigerians are not seeing through these disingenuously deceptive rhetorics. This is what I call playing the political skit, playing up the constitution in terms of the clamour that will emerge much later for the call that the man has the constitutional right to two terms in office when the tenure enters the midterm. They are trying to be clever by half. In any case what can anyone achieve in four years in real time when it comes to governance?”

Bold step towards a better Nigeria — CUPP

National Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, wondered why Mr. Obi’s public declaration of what he plans to do when given the chance is generating such a fuss.

His words: “This (Obi’s) commitment, grounded in a vision of transformative governance, aligns with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended), specifically Section 135(2), which stipulates that a president shall serve a four-year term from the date of taking the Oath of Allegiance and office. “Obi’s promise challenges the notion that Nigerian politicians are entitled to two terms, emphasizing that a second term is not a guaranteed bonus but a privilege earned through democratic election.

“Peter Obi’s pledge reflects a deep understanding that 48 months is sufficient to lay a solid foundation for Nigeria’s progress. I am very confident that Peter Obi will deliver transformative results within a single term, leveraging his proven track record to steer Nigeria toward prosperity. His commitment to fiscal discipline, job creation, and economic revitalization offers hope for a better future.”

Obi not desperate to be president — Chimamanda

Award-winning novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, said her support for Obi is inspired by his humility and commitment to Nigeria.

Adichie, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television, said Obi is unlike many politicians who are desperate for power.

She said: “He doesn’t need to be president; he wants to be because he cares about Nigeria, but he doesn’t need to be. That is a very important distinction.

“There are people who are desperate to become president, not because they have any good intentions for the country, but because of their egos. Peter Obi is not a person who expects you to thank him for doing his job as a leader, because to him it’s his job.

“There’s a sense, I think, in Peter Obi that he’s accountable to the people. He doesn’t think that somehow, he will lord it over people.”

One-term pledgeis ‘empty talk’ – Sanya-Olu

Former senatorial candidate of the PDP in Ogun, Biodun Sanya-Olu, dismissed Peter Obi’s promise to serve only one term if elected president in 2027 as ‘empty talk.’

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday, Sanya-Olu criticised Obi’s political record, accusing him of consistently making promises he fails to keep.

“There’s every possibility that by 2031, he’ll shift the goalposts and argue for a second term. Of course, he will, he’ll claim it’s his right to seek re-election,” Sanya-Olu said.

Adeyeye, Fadaka, Adewale, Ogunsuyi, Olabisi speak

National Chairman of SWAGA, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said many things needed to be done that cannot be completed in four year. Unless you want power for power’s sake, four years is not enough,” he said.

To Mr Ayo Fadaka, Former Publicity Secretary PDP, South West: “Nigeria is deeply in search of a proper presidential material, who adequately fits the bill, a President that is above average intelligence that will go beyond the ordinary to reinvent our beleaguered nation, a man who will have a deep understanding of his responsibilities as President and will be and strong in character to push through and advance the nation vigorously.

Former SDP state chairman, Stephen Adewale, said: “ Peter Obi’s promise to serve only one term if elected President in 2027 comes across as a sign of political desperation rather than a bold, strategic vision. We’ve seen this script before. In 2011, Goodluck Jonathan made a similar vow to serve just one term to appease northern power brokers. But once in office, he not only sought re-election, but he denied ever making the promise.”

Mr. Lanre Ogunsuyi, a public analyst in Ekiti State, argued that “Peter Obi’s past actions as Anambra State governor demonstrate his commitment to fulfilling promises. He emphasizes that his word is his bond and that he has a verifiable track record.

“Obi stresses the importance of integrity and purposeful leadership, suggesting that his one-term promise is rooted in a desire to deliver impactful change rather than cling to power,” he said.

On his part, Kola Olabisi, Osun APC spokesperson, said: “The Labour Party’s President candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has further shown his desperation to be President of Nigeria for himself and not for anybody’s good. In the first place, what does any serious person intend to achieve within a single term, either in Nigeria or even in developed democracies. Those who designed second term have a reason for doing so. So it is impossible to achieve tangible positive change within four years.”

A public affairs analyst, Henry Odeh said: “Many see it as a sign of integrity and selflessness. Obi is viewed by his supporters as someone different from traditional politicians, they believe he’ll keep his word. His one-term pledge is being interpreted as a move to focus on reforms rather than re-election politics. Secondly, some Nigerians argue that politicians say anything to win elections.

“There is deep mistrust in the political class; past one-term promises. Many suspect Obi’s promise of one-term is a tactical move to unite fragmented opposition and reassure powerful blocs he won’t threaten their long-term interests.

“In reality, power dynamics and pressures from political allies could push him toward a second term bid if he performs well. However, some believe it might be a smart strategic gamble: if he fulfills major promises in 4 years, he secures a legacy and avoids being dragged down by the politics of re-election.

Obasanjo, Jonathan, and others made post-election promises that were later reversed or ignored. Some former governors including ex-Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola, promised not to seek re-election or interfere with their successors, only to do the opposite because Nigeria’s political culture rarely punishes broken promises.