2027: Lagos APC intensifies mobilization for INEC CVR exercise

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has launched a mobilization campaign to encourage eligible residents to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As part of the effort, the party has directed its ward and local government leaders to begin community-level sensitization to ensure that eligible voters—particularly first-time registrants, youths, and residents who have relocated—take part in the registration.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, outlined the strategies on Monday, noting that they include grassroots sensitization through door-to-door campaigns, digital outreach to young voters, transportation support for the elderly and residents in hard-to-reach areas, and collaboration with stakeholders such as elected officials and community leaders.

He stressed that obtaining a Permanent Voter Card (PVC) is essential for citizens to exercise their civic rights and participate meaningfully in the democratic process.

The party urged its members, supporters, and the general public to seize the opportunity of the CVR window.

“This is not just a party matter—it is about the future of our democracy. Every vote counts, and every voice matters,” the statement added.