2027: I’ll support those who support Tinubu – Wike

Minister Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu.

…Tells FCT Residents: Support leaders who have access to Govt

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has called on residents of the territory to align with leaders who can directly access government resources, declaring that ahead of the 2027 Presidential Election, he would support people who are in support of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, who spoke at the flag-off of the Lot 2 Water Project in the Jikoyi-Karu axis, warned against backing politicians who lack the influence or connections to attract federal attention.

“Don’t waste your votes on people who cannot reach government. Support those who can go there, demand, and get results for the people,” he said.

The minister cited former FCT Senator, Philip Aduda, and AMAC Chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, as examples of leaders who had leveraged their access to facilitate road projects and infrastructure across communities. He further announced the immediate approval for the rehabilitation of a 2km road in Karu Site, following a request made by Aduda.

“This is not the era of endless talking on television. It is time for leaders who can bring projects home. Consider that road done.

“The chairman has access to us. Anything he tells us, we will do. This is the only man I know. If he wins as chairman of AMAC, we will give him whatever he wants. I don’t know the party he belongs to, but I know that he supports Tinubu. Anybody who supports Tinubu, I will support him,” Wike declared.

He stressed that the Tinubu-led administration was determined to keep its promises, with the Greater Abuja Water Project already extending potable water to Karu, Orozo, Kurudu, and adjoining settlements.

By June next year, he said, thousands of households would begin to enjoy clean and treated water.

“Water is life. Roads are important, but we can’t live without water. This project is a covenant between government and the people, and agreement is agreement,” the minister added.

Also speaking, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, described potable water as central to health, agriculture, and industry, noting that the project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is focused on delivering tangible benefits to rural communities.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA, Richard Yohanna Dauda, explained that the Karu water project involves the construction of nearly 194 kilometers of pipelines and will provide safe drinking water to an estimated 334,000 residents.

He said beyond improving infrastructure, the project would transform livelihoods, foster equity and boost sustainable development in satellite towns of the FCT.