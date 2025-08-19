2027: ‘Drop Shettima, pick a Christian’ – Northern ethnic nationalities tell Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum NENF has called on President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to discard any plans of presenting a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket in the 2027 general elections.

The forum, which represents over 200 ethnic communities in Northern Nigeria, said its position against APC’s single-faith ticket has been endorsed by 127 ethnic associations.

It warned that such a move could deepen Nigeria’s religious divisions and undermine national unity, urging the president to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate and instead pick a Christian ahead of the polls.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr Dominic Alancha, the group argued that the 2023 Muslim-Muslim ticket had already strained interfaith relations and alienated large sections of the country’s Christian population.

According to the forum, the outcome of the last general election revealed significant electoral vulnerabilities for the APC, particularly in Christian-dominated states.

It noted that the ruling party lost in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory, largely due to resentment over religious imbalance.

“Over 80 percent of Northern Christians rejected the APC in 2023. Retaining the same strategy in 2027 could cost the party more states across the Middle Belt and parts of the North where Christians hold significant voting power,” the group warned.

The forum also pointed out that even within APC ranks, several Christian stakeholders had expressed discontent with the ticket, while some defected to opposition parties.

It added that a repeat of the same strategy could strengthen opposition alliances, especially if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party candidate Peter Obi form a coalition.

NENF proposed that the APC should instead nominate a Northern Christian as Vice President in the next election, stressing that inclusivity was critical for healing national wounds and ensuring electoral success.

“Vice President Kashim Shettima may be competent, but his presence cannot erase the perception of exclusion. A Northern Christian from Plateau, Bauchi or Taraba would help the APC broaden its appeal without sacrificing merit,” the statement read.

The forum appealed to President Tinubu to publicly renounce the Muslim-Muslim ticket, describing it as a “historic chance to be the healer Nigeria needs.”

“With hunger, insecurity and sectarian violence threatening our survival, Nigeria requires leadership that reflects our diversity rather than deepens our divides,” the statement added.

The Northern Ethnic Nationality Forum, which represents over 200 ethnic communities in Northern Nigeria, vowed to mobilize its 20-million-strong membership to push for inclusive governance as the country prepares for the 2027 polls.