2027: Bauchi gov Bala denies plotting for VP slot

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

GOVERNOR Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has dismissed speculation that he is positioning himself for the vice-presidential slot in 2027, insisting that the choice of a running mate is the sole prerogative of the eventual presidential candidate.

The Bauchi governor stated this last night while appearing on Channels Television’s flagship programme, Politics Today, where he spoke extensively on his party’s zoning decision, internal dynamics, and preparations ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I am not withdrawing because I want to prepare myself for vice presidency. Of course, if it is within the consensus of our party leaders and the presidential candidate to choose me, I am ready. But certainly, if I am not given it, I will give my maximum support to whoever emerges,” Mohammed said.

On reports suggesting that the PDP was working on a joint ticket featuring Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as presidential candidate with himself as running mate, Mohammed said the speculation was unfounded.

“I and Seyi have never discussed the issue of pairing. What we have mentioned is the issue of taking over power by the grace of God so that we can give Nigerians the opportunity of good governance in 2027 and beyond,” he stated.

The PDP governors’ chairman explained that the party’s decision to zone the presidential ticket to the South was driven by lessons learnt from the 2023 elections, which he described as a ‘not pleasant experience’ for the party.

“When we did that in 2023, it was not a pleasant experience. That was why we lost the election. I discovered, to my surprise, that the presidency is a consensus phenomenon. In spite of my leadership position, I am leading a group of equals,” he said.

Mohammed argued that the PDP must avoid the mistakes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 by balancing its ticket to reflect Nigeria’s diversity.

“We need a Christian from the South to emerge as a presidential candidate so that he leads the majority of Christian southerners to pick a majority Muslim vice president from the North. Not to put ourselves in the cul-de-sac the way APC did in 2023 with the Muslim-Muslim ticket,” he explained.

He also revealed that PDP governors and party leaders had opened conversations with several high-profile politicians, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Governor of Rivers State Rotimi Amaechi, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

“I have spoken to President Jonathan, and I was the first person to say that if he runs, I will not run. I have also spoken to Peter Obi, who is my brother and friend, and even Governor Amaechi. The PDP is open to all celebrated politicians who can add value to our presidential drive,” Mohammed said.

On concerns that the zoning decision may have alienated northern members of the PDP, the Bauchi governor dismissed such fears, saying the move was done in good faith and remains manageable.

“Some of my supporters were not happy with the way I gave up, but they have to learn that this is the way of life. We have to respect each other. Yes, there were calls and complaints, but they are manageable,” he said.

He also addressed speculation that the party might insist on a one-term agreement for whoever emerges as its presidential candidate. According to him, that decision will be taken later by the party caucus.

“If the candidate agrees to serve one term, that will be excellent. It will reassure Nigerians who believe in regional hegemony or time-sharing. But this is a collective decision that the caucus will determine,” he said.

Speaking on internal party crises, Mohammed downplayed speculations of disunity, saying that the PDP was working to resolve issues quietly without ‘washing dirty linen in public’.

“As for Wike, he was a good friend of mine, and there was a time we had altercations. But as leaders, we were spoken to by elders of the party, and we agreed to stop. Our closeness has reduced, but there is no open hostility,” the Bauchi governor explained.

On allegations that some PDP leaders are working with President Bola Tinubu and the APC, Mohammed insisted that the party remains focused on presenting a credible alternative in 2027.

“When you have a member like Wike working for Tinubu, definitely people will say so. But we are not working for Tinubu. We are determined, united, and prepared to offer Nigerians a credible alternative,” he declared.

The PDP governor stressed that Nigeria’s democracy could only be strengthened if opposition parties remained strong, inclusive, and focused on consensus-building.