2027: Automatic tickets for lawmakers, mere rumour – Sen lpinsagba

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AKURE — Senator Jide Ipinsagba, representing Ondo North Senatorial District, has dismissed claims that the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to grant automatic tickets to serving National Assembly members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Ipinsagba described the speculation as baseless and unfounded, stating that no such decision had been taken at any level within the party.

“As a procedural person, anything that is not written or formally communicated, I do not believe in it,” he said. “It’s all insinuation. People are thinking ahead of time. If it’s merely public speculation, who am I to fault it? But to the best of my knowledge, no such decision has been made anywhere.”

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Affairs, however, emphasized the need to reward outstanding lawmakers with another term in office, saying performance should be the benchmark for re-election.

Highlighting his own track record, Ipinsagba listed a series of legislative and infrastructural interventions he has attracted to the six local government areas in Ondo North during his two-year tenure.

“My constituents remain my top priority. We have recorded progress in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, but there is still more work to be done,” he stated. “We are also awaiting final approval for an Information and Communication Technology Centre in Ikare-Akoko.”

He decried the deplorable condition of federal roads in his senatorial district and vowed to continue lobbying for federal intervention.

“The state of our federal roads is unacceptable. We will intensify engagement with relevant agencies to ensure they get the necessary attention,” he said.

On the proposed creation of Ose State, Ipinsagba confirmed that the bill has passed its first reading in the House of Representatives.

“The bill is still in its early stages, but when it comes before the Senate, we will have robust deliberations and ensure that the interests of the people are well represented,” he assured.