2027: APC, LP, PDP’ve failed Nigerians — Aregbesola

By Dayo Johnson & Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, the Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, embarked on a mass membership drive into the new coalition movement in Lagos State, urging residents and Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress, APC.

While he insisted that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, and the APC have failed the country in the past, he said the ADC promises Nigerians a new deal.

The ADC Influencer in Kosofe Local Government Area, Funmi Onita-Coker, in a statement, said Aregbesola had stormed Kosofe on Monday to recruit members for the party.

The former minister urged those present to launch a mass membership drive for the party, promising to provide all necessary incentives to ensure their success.

Aregbesola, in his remarks, said: “I am urging you to go out and spread the gospel of the ADC to all Nigerians, particularly those living in your local government areas.

“Tell them that a new vista of hope and opportunity now awaits them in our party as we promise a new deal that would see to it that our dear country, Nigeria, is reset to the path of development and progress.

“I want you all to sensitise Nigerians on the need to join ADC and use the ADC platform to remove the failed APC government. Having said that, I am also urging you, as well as all other categories of Nigerians, to vote and protect their votes by follow-up vigilance.”

Ex-Minister’s betrayal of trust —Lagos APC

In a swift reaction, Lagos APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, described Aregbesola as a betrayer.

Oladejo said: “Let it be known that the APC in Lagos views Aregbesola’s comments as not only disappointing but also a betrayal of trust and values he once professed under our party. His utterances reek of political desperation and opportunism, masquerading under the guise of a “new deal” that lacks substance, structure, or credibility.

“It is ironic that a man who enjoyed the goodwill and political platform of the APC for over two decades—from his days as Commissioner in Lagos to becoming Governor of Osun State and later a Federal Minister—can now publicly denounce the same party. If APC has failed, then Ogbeni Aregbesola must take responsibility for his role in governance, rather than seeking to rewrite history and distance himself for cheap political relevance.

“No amount of political grandstanding can erase this reality. While individuals are free to pursue their political ambitions, it is expected that they do so with integrity and decorum. Lagos APC is not threatened by theatrics or sudden political conversions.

“The APC in Lagos remains united, focused, and determined to continue delivering dividends of democracy to our people. We welcome constructive criticism, but we reject outright falsehoods and political showmanship aimed at misleading the public. “We remain committed to building a greater Lagos and a stronger Nigeria.”

S-West APC to recruit 2000 canvassers for Tinubu’s re-election

In a related development, the South-West APC, yesterday, said it intends recruiting over 2000 canvassers in all electoral wards across the zone.

The Zonal Chairman of the party, Mr Isaacs Kekemeke, who spoke at the party’s South West Zonal Executives Committee meeting held in Akure, Ondo State, said that the meeting was to “brainstorm and design programmes for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s second term ambition.”

Kekemeke, while briefing newsmen after the meeting, said: “We met to discuss how they would recruit canvassers in all wards across all states in the Southwest in preparation for the 2027 presidential election.

“Our goal is that the Southwest must do to President Bola Tinubu electorally what the Northwest consistently did for the late President Muhammadu Buhari.”