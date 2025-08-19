2027: Amaechi’s presidential bid dead on arrival — Wike

File: Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi.

…Says ex-SGF Lawal angry over VP slot

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, declared that the 2027 presidential ambition of former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, is dead on arrival insisting that Amaechi would be the last person considered for the party’s ticket.

He also alleged that former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal, is angry with President Bola Tinubu because he was not chosen as vice president.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television monitored in Abuja on Tuesday night, Wike claimed Lawal personally visited him in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, alongside a former Speaker of the House of Representatives shortly after Tinubu announced his running mate.

On Amaechi’s ambition, Wike ridiculed the former Rivers governor’s recent claim that he knew the weaknesses of President Tinubu and could defeat him, saying the former Rivers governor had been “mercilessly” defeated in past contests.

He said: “The last person they will give a ticket to is Amaechi. That is dead on arrival. In 2014 and 2015, when he was governor, we defeated him. In 2019, when he was Minister and Director General of Buhari’s campaign, we also defeated him. Even in 2023, when he supported another candidate, he still lost. So how would he now claim the capacity to win?” Wike queried.

The minister maintained that Amaechi’s record in previous elections shows he lacks the political strength to actualize a presidential bid, even in a new party platform.

Wike also advised the former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal to clear his name before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC instead of politicizing his recent invitation by the anti-graft agency.

Speaking on Lawal’s grievance, he said it stemmed from his expectation that he would be selected as the vice presidential candidate.

“What was his anger? His anger was that he thought Mr President would have chosen him as the vice presidential candidate. Having not done that, heaven would have to let loose. He wanted to become vice president; that is very obvious,” Wike said.

“Must everybody reach Mr President? Is that the way the government runs? There are ministers and advisers who represent him,” Wike added.