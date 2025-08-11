2027: ADC needs Abejide to succeed – Bashiru

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Political activist Abdul Mohammed Bashiru has warned that the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) risks internal conflict and possible decline if Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide is not included in the party’s coalition leadership.

In a statement signed by Bashiru, he described the decision to exclude Abejide, the ADC’s highest-ranking and only elected official, as a serious oversight that could weaken the party’s unity and progress.

“The exclusion of Hon. Leke from the coalition’s leadership is a significant oversight that could hinder the ADC’s progress,” Bashiru stated.

He urged the coalition to embrace inclusivity and collaboration to safeguard stability and growth.

Abejide, a two-term member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise, has been a central figure in the party’s growth since joining in 2018.

“All efforts, times, and resources of the coalition will yield limited results without the inclusion of Hon. Leke,” Bashiru added, stressing that his experience and influence should be integrated into decision-making processes.

Founded in 2005 and officially registered in 2006, the ADC has struggled to gain significant ground in Nigerian politics.

However, Abejide’s candidacy in the 2023 Kogi State gubernatorial election boosted the party’s visibility and strengthened its structure.

Despite these gains, the coalition leadership, known as the N-ADC, has reportedly sidelined Abejide from its decision-making.

This, according to Bashiru, who also serves as Executive Editor of ABMS Waves, risks creating internal divisions that could undermine the party’s momentum.

“The coalition of the N-ADC, operating without the input of the highest-ranking member, Hon. Leke, risks creating internal divisions that could undermine the party’s progress,” he warned, calling for urgent steps to ensure Abejide’s involvement in the coalition’s leadership.