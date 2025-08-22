2026 World Cup draw to hold Dec 5 at Kennedy Centre, Washington – Trump

By Emmanuel Okogba

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will be held at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 5, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

“It’s the biggest, probably the biggest event in sports,” the president, who was wearing a hat saying “Trump Was Right About Everything,” told reporters in the Oval Office accompanied by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

For the first time, the competition will feature 48 teams, expanding from the traditional 32, and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico — another historic first.

FIFA says the expanded format will provide more opportunities for countries that have never qualified before, potentially making the 2026 edition one of the most diverse ever.

Thirteen (13) teams have so far qualified for 2026 World Cup. They are: Canada, Mexico, USA, Australia, IR Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Japan, Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, and New Zealand.

The tournament will hold from 11 June 2026 to Sun, 19 July 2026.