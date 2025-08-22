2026 WCQ: Chelle picks Ekong, Iwobi, Osimhen, 28 others in provisional list

Super Eagles

Head Coach Eric Sekou Chelle has selected team captain William Ekong, first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Simon Moses in a provisional list of 31 for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and South Africa.

There are also youthful goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi, midfielders Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Sadiq Umar and Nathan Tella.

Young defender Benjamin Fredericks, rearguard mates Felix Agu and Igoh Ogbu, midfielder Christantus Uche and forward Cyriel Dessers, who impressed at the 2025 Unity Cup Tournament that Nigeria won in London in the summer, are also invited, with returns for goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo, defender Chidozie Awaziem and forward Terem Moffi.

Fourth-placed Nigeria take on Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday, 6th September in a Matchday 7 encounter, before flying to Bloemfontein to confront South Africa in a potentially-explosive Matchday 8 encounter on Tuesday, 9th September.

Nigeria’s camp for the two crucial matches will open in Uyo on Monday, 1st September.

31 SUPER EAGLES IN PROVISIONAL LIST FOR RWANDA & SOUTH AFRICA

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece); Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Christantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Adams Akor (Sevilla FC, Spain)