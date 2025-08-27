2026: Osun ex-deputy governor joins governorship race

Benedict Alabi, former Deputy Governor of Osun State.

A former Osun deputy governor, Benedict Alabi, has declared his intention to contest the Aug. 8, 2026, governorship election in the state.

Alabi, who made the declaration while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo, said that he would be contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alabi served as the deputy to Gboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, between 2018 and 2022.

“I delayed my declaration to contest in the election to find out whether or not Oyetola will participate in the election.

“Oyetola’s intention not to contest in the election paved the way for my declaration to contest,” he said.

Alabi also said he had the capacity and the structure to win the party’s ticket, as well as the governorship election.

“I asked Oyetola whether he has any preferred candidate in the election, and he said no, and I believe him.

“Bola Oyebamiji, one of the APC governorship aspirants, might be close to Oyetola because he (Oyebamiji) was a former finance commissioner, but that does not mean he is his preferred candidate.

“There is no truth in the talk that Oyetola has a preferred candidate. It is just street talk,” he said.

The former deputy governor said he would create 40,000 new jobs in agriculture, ICT, and industry by 2030 if he wins the election.

Alabi said he would also engage in infrastructure development, quality healthcare delivery, agricultural revolution, and the empowerment of women and youth, among others.

“The future of Osun lies not in empty promises but in bold actions. With your support, we will build an Osun that is united, prosperous and just,” he said.

Vanguard News