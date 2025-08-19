2025 UTME: JAMB inaugurates special exam malpractice c’ttee

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja-The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, yesterday inaugurated a special examination malpractice committee, following infractions by some candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

It also ordered public universities in the country to finalise their 2025 admission processes by October 31, 2025.

Setting up of the special committee is part of renewed efforts by the board to curb irregularities in the conduct of the nation’s most subscribed tertiary entrance examination.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee at the Board’s headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the establishment of the committee underscored the board’s determination to protect the integrity of its examinations.

He noted that examination malpractice remained one of the greatest threats to Nigeria’s education system, stressing that proactive measures must be taken to preserve fairness and credibility in admissions.

He bemoaned the rising sophistication of exam fraud, revealing that the results of 6,458 candidates remained under investigation for alleged involvement in high-tech cheating.

Prof. Oloyede said: “This year, we came across a number of strange things and we felt it would be better if we expand our resources. And we believe that God has endowed this nation with a lot of resources we can tap from”

According to him, malpractice has evolved beyond traditional schemes into “technologically sophisticated forms,” including multiple cases of biometric and identity fraud by some accredited CBT centres and candidates.

Oloyede stressed the need for urgent action to protect the credibility of examinations, saying “examination malpractice is something we must fight with every pint of blood in our veins.’’

While warning that unchecked fraud could harm several sectors and tarnish Nigeria’s image, the JAMB Registrar disclosed that while 141 cases of “normal” exam malpractice had been sent to JAMB’s disciplinary committee, the committee would handle “extraordinary infractions,” such as image blending, albinism falsification, finger pairing, and attempts to breach some CBT centres’ Local Area Network, LAN.

He said the committee would be responsible for investigating reported cases of misconduct, reviewing evidence of infractions, recommending sanctions in line with extant regulations, and advising on preventive strategies for future examinations.

He listed the terms of reference of the committee to include “one, investigate all cases of image blending, finger blending, false claim of albinism and result falsification in the 2025 examinations.

“Number two, identify the methods, patterns, tools, and technologies used to perpetrate this infraction; three, review current examination and registration policies and recommend improvements.”

“Four, determine the culpability or otherwise of each of the 6,458 suspected candidates whose results, excluding the albinism group, are still being withheld.

“Recommend appropriate disciplinary actions or sanction against individuals or groups found culpable;

propose a proactive framework for the detection, deterrence and prevention of technologically-enabled examination fraud in future exercises.

“Consider and advise on any issue incidental or related to these issues; submit a report not later than three weeks after the inauguration of the committee.

“We have chosen three weeks because justice delayed is said to be justice denied. In about four weeks, admission will close. And we believe that those who are found not to be guilty should have the opportunity.”

Members of the committee, drawn from the academia, legal profession, security agencies, and civil society, were charged to discharge their duties with fairness, diligence and integrity.

In his remarks, chairman of the newly inaugurated committee,Jake Epelle, assured the board of their commitment to upholding the trust reposed in them.

Epelle, who is the Founder of Albino Foundation, emphasised that examination malpractice not only undermined the credibility of results but also erode societal values and confidence in the education system.

He praised Oloyede’s leadership and pledged the committee’s commitment to the assignment.

“Examination malpractice is not just a breach of rules, it is a direct assault on integrity, merit and the future of our nation’s youth.

‘’The task before us is, therefore, a sacred one. You have a call from God Almighty to defend the credibility of our examination, restore public confidence, and ensure that diligence and honesty remain the true pathway to opportunity. I assure you that I will lead this committee with fairness, transparency and determination,” he said.

Public varsities to conclude 2025 admissions by October

Meanwhile, he Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has ordered Nigerian public universities to finalise their 2025 admission processes by October 31, 2025.

According to a schedule by the board, all private universities are also required to complete admissions by November 30, 2025, while all tertiary institutions in Nigeria, private or public, have until year’s end.

This is contained in a weekly bulletin released by the board on Monday.

JAMB said the directives are in line with the schedule approved during the 2025 Policy Meeting chaired by the Minister of Education.

The admission board said the decision was to stabilise the academic calendar and ensure equitable access to admission slots across all tertiary institutions.

“Following the directives issued at the 2025 policy meeting chaired by the minister of education, all tertiary institutions have been instructed to conclude their admission processes by the end of 2025 according to the schedule below:

“Public universities: To complete admissions by October 31, 2025; private universities to complete admissions by November 30, 2025. All other institutions (public and private): complete admissions by December 31, 2025.

JAMB urged all institutions to finalise admissions well in advance of the deadlines.

“Even where an institution is not yet ready to commence the new academic session, such an institution should conduct its admission and archive it.

“By this policy directive, all admission processes must be concluded within the prescribed timelines,’’ it stated.

The directive also mandates institutions conducting post-UTME screenings to conclude these exercises promptly to comply with the 2025 admission schedule.

“Consequently, institutions conducting post-UTME screenings are expected to conclude those exercises in good time to comply with the 2025 admissions schedule,” JAMB said.