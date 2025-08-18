2025 IYD: Govt, stakeholders task youths on nation building

Youth

By Olasunkanmi and David Aghaeze

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2025 International Youth Day, IYD, government officials, experts and stakeholders have called on youths to embark on holistic action in driving sustainable development and building stronger communities in the country.

According to them, the country needs more people, especially youths, to serve their communities and grow in leadership, bridging the gap in government policy making process.

Lagos State Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Chairman Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Moyosore Adebanjo, experts, including Senator Comfort Olafare, Dr. Leke Dankuwo, Lekan Biliamin Oba, among others, spoke at a mentorship session in commemoration of Year 2025 IYD in Lagos weekend.

Speaking at the event, the speakers underscored the critical role of youths in national development, noting that since over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population was made up of young people, there was need for their involvement in transforming the nation’s socio-economic landscape.

Lagos commissioner, Ogunlende, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration had continued to invest in the development and self- sufficiency of the youth in the state for prosperity of the state in particular and the country in general.

“Youths are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are also the drivers of today. Their creativity, energy and innovation are the raw materials for building a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.”

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has placed premium on youth development at the heart of its THEMES, Plus Agenda, which include social investment, citing empowerment programmes through the ministry of youth development, digital skills training, and entrepreneurial support as evidence of government’s commitment to equipping youths for leadership and impact.’’

On his part, Adebanjo, the newly sworn-in council boss,called on youths to behave properly and not engage in drugs and other criminal activities.

“This year’s theme, ‘Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,’ speaks directly to the passion, creativity and resilience that define our young people.

‘’It reminds us that youths are not just leaders of tomorrow, they are leaders of today, catalysts of change, and partners in progress.

“Today’s session offers us the opportunity to reflect on how our local actions can contribute meaningfully to sustainable development and the future we all desire.

“As an administration guided by and committed to the glory agenda, we believe that empowering our youth is not an option. It is a necessity. The pursuit of SDGs requires innovation, responsibility, and courage at the local level. It demands young leaders who are ready to shape their communities and transform their world.

“When youths are equipped with knowledge, mentorship and opportunity, they rise above every limitation. They find solutions in education, in technology, in environmental sustainability, and in governance. They become the builders of a future that is inclusive, prosperous and peaceful.’’

In her address, Olafare reiterated that leaders also needed to desist from using the youths for their selfish political missions, saying “make every youth a doer with the right skills and not criminals for the progress of the country.’’

Also speaking, Dankuwo, described Nigerian youths as “resilient’’ and the dynamic force shaping the nation’s present and future.

While urging youths to continue leveraging on their creativity and talents to promote national unity and progress, Dankuwo said: “Youths are the backbone of our nation. Your innovation, courage and commitment to progress inspire hope.’’