2025 floods killed 165, nearly 120,000 people affected — NEMA

NEMA.

Fresh figures from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have shown the human cost of the 2025 flooding season.

A total of 165 people have been confirmed dead, 82 others remain missing and 119,791 residents have been touched by flood-related disasters across 19 states.

The agency’s latest figures released on Friday also details the scale of displacement and destruction.

In the words of NEMA’s situation report, “138 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, 43,936 displaced, 8,594 houses affected and 8,278 farmlands destroyed across 43 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 19 States.”

Children and women make up the majority of victims.

According to the data, “53,314 children , 36,573 women, 24,600 men, 5,304 elderly, 1,863 disabled persons have so far been affected by this year flood.The states with the highest number of affected persons are Imo, Rivers, Abia, Borno and Kaduna States.”

The 19 states affected are Abia, FCT, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, Rivers and Sokoto states.