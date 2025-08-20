20 trafficked Ghanaians found in A’Ibom home

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO— TWENTY Ghanaians alleged as victims of human trafficking have been found in a location in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The suspects, including 10 men and 10 women, were said to have been rescued in an operation carried out by the Akwa State Police Command in collaboration with Ghana Police Service and the INTERPOL.

A statement, yesterday, on the development by Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom Command, said: “On August 18, 2025, operatives of the command successfully rescued 20 Ghanaians trafficked to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“The human trafficking victims were rescued from a compound in Obio Etoi, Uyo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State after an operation following formal request for assistance from the Ghana Police Service and INTERPOL.

“Acting on credible information, operatives surrounded a well-fenced building at approximately 1617 hours on August 18, 2025.

“The raid led to the rescue of 10 males and 10 females (names withheld), all confirmed to be Ghanaian nationals.

“The victims presently appear disoriented and have been unable to provide useful information, leading investigators to suspect they may have been hypnotized.

“Investigation is ongoing, and further development will be communicated to the public as they become available.”