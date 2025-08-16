16 escape after attacking warders in Keffi jailbreak

FILE IMAGE

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Sixteen inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi (New), Nasarawa State, on Tuesday attacked personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and breached the facility.

Spokesman of the Service, Abubakar Umar, who confirmed this in a statement, said the incident occurred in the early hours of the day.

He said, “Some inmates breached the security of the facility and attacked personnel on duty to compromise the situation, enabling 16 inmates to escape custody.

“In the course of containing the situation, five personnel of the Custodial Centre sustained varying degrees of injury, with two currently serious and receiving urgent medical attention at a government health facility.

“Seven of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured and are now in custody.”

Meanwhile, the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has visited the facility and has ordered a thorough investigation into the escape.

Nwakuche, who immediately visited the scene, said no staff will be spared if found culpable.

Furthermore, he has directed an immediate search to recapture the fleeing inmates in collaboration with sister security agencies.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to remain calm and vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious movements or sightings of fleeing inmates to the nearest security formation.

“While preliminary investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the escape, the Service reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to public safety and the security of all custodial facilities nationwide,” the statement added.