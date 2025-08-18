1,500 Kaduna women benefit from APC stakeholders forum empowerment scheme

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — About 1,500 women in Kaduna North Local Government Area have received financial support to boost their small businesses under an empowerment initiative of the Kowa Namu Ne Foundation, led by the Chairman of the APC Stakeholders Forum in Kaduna State, AbdulAzeez Kaka.

Speaking during the weekend’s distribution exercise, Kaka said the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Uba Sani’s SUSTAIN blueprint, both of which prioritise poverty reduction and economic inclusion.

He disclosed that over 5,000 beneficiaries have so far been captured under different phases of the programme aimed at strengthening socio-economic wellbeing across the state.

“Women are the bedrock of every family. When we empower them, they can cater for the medical, educational and general welfare of their dependents without relying solely on government,” he said.

Kaka lauded President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for championing people-centred initiatives that support agriculture, youth employment, and small business growth, expressing optimism that ongoing reforms would soon yield positive outcomes.

He called on elected officials and corporate organisations to emulate the gesture by investing in citizens to tackle unemployment and reduce social challenges.

“When we invest in our youth, we reduce unemployment; when we empower women, we strengthen our homes; and when we create opportunities, we open the gates of prosperity,” he stated.

“With the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Kaduna State’s inclusive policies, we will continue working until every resident, especially women in Kaduna North, can live with dignity, security and hope,” he added.