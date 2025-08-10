10 most expensive football jerseys ever sold

Football jerseys have evolved from fanwear to high-value collectibles, especially when worn during iconic matches.

From World Cup triumphs to unforgettable goals, these jerseys capture defining moments in football history, and buyers are paying millions for them.

Read also: 5 things to know about Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo

Recently, six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup win sold for £6.1 million ($7.8 million) at Sotheby’s. “These historic shirts…are connected to the pinnacle moment in the career of the most decorated football player in history,” said Brahm Wachter of Sotheby’s.

But Messi’s shirts weren’t the most expensive ever sold. That title belongs to another Argentine legend.

1. Diego Maradona – Argentina (1986 World Cup)

Sold for: £7 million

This shirt was worn by Maradona during the infamous 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match against England—where he scored both the “Hand of God” goal and the “Goal of the Century.” The jersey was auctioned in 2022 by Steve Hodge, the England player who swapped shirts with Maradona after that historic match. Its sale marked the highest price ever paid for a football shirt, symbolizing both brilliance and controversy in equal measure.

2. Lionel Messi – Argentina (2022 World Cup)

Sold for: £6.1 million

This set of six shirts includes jerseys Messi wore during the group stage and knockout rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina clinched the title in a thrilling final against France. The shirts represent a defining chapter in Messi’s illustrious career and were sold at Sotheby’s in December 2023. The sale proceeds also supported the UNICAS Project, aiding children with rare diseases.

3. Pelé – Brazil (1970 World Cup Final)

Sold for: £157,000

This jersey was worn by Pelé in the final of the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, where Brazil beat Italy 4-1 to claim their third title. Pelé scored the opening goal in the final and became the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, and 1970). The shirt was sold at Christie’s in 2002 and remains a treasured piece of football history.

4. Sir Geoff Hurst – England (1966 World Cup Final)

Sold for: £91,750

Sir Geoff Hurst is the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final—a feat he accomplished during England’s 4-2 win over West Germany at Wembley in 1966. The shirt he wore during that historic match was sold in 2000 and is regarded as a key memento from England’s greatest football triumph.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United (2008 Champions League Final)

Sold for: £39,000

This shirt was worn by Ronaldo during the UEFA Champions League final in Moscow, where Manchester United defeated Chelsea in a dramatic penalty shootout. Though Ronaldo missed his own penalty, United went on to win, and he was named the FIFA World Player of the Year later that year. The shirt was sold at auction in 2023 and remains one of the few Ronaldo jerseys to surpass the five-figure mark.

Vanguard News