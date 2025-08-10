10 cities with fastest time to get a U.S. Visa appointment in 2025

Securing a U.S. visa appointment can often be the most time-consuming part of your travel plans. But depending on where you apply, wait times can range from a few days to well over a year.
Fortunately, some U.S. embassies and consulates across the globe are processing nonimmigrant visa applications much faster than others.
Here are 10 of the fastest locations worldwide where you can currently get a U.S. visa appointment in record time.
1. Nairobi, Kenya
- Wait Time: Immediate for B1/B2 (Tourist/Business)
- Why It’s Fast: Streamlined operations and lower demand in comparison to neighboring countries make Nairobi a top choice in Africa.
2. Auckland, New Zealand
- Wait Time: Around 2 months
- Why It’s Fast: Efficient visa processing and consistent appointment availability keep delays minimal.
3. Caribbean Region (Various Posts)
- Wait Time: 0–2 months
- Why It’s Fast: Multiple U.S. embassies and consulates across the Caribbean offer quick access, making it a strategic option for flexible travelers.
4. Germany (Multiple Cities)
- Wait Time: 1 month or less across most consulates
- Why It’s Fast: Germany maintains one of the most efficient U.S. visa processing systems in Europe, even for first-time applicants.
5. Florence, Rome, Milan (Italy)
- Wait Time: 1–2 months
- Why It’s Fast: Italian consulates often have better availability than other Western European cities.
6. Singapore
- Wait Time: Approximately 2 months
- Why It’s Fast: A well-organized appointment system and lower tourist visa volume contribute to quicker access.
7. Sydney and Melbourne, Australia
- Wait Time: 3.5–7 months
- Why It’s Noteworthy: Despite higher demand, major Australian cities still maintain relatively short queues for B1/B2 visas compared to global averages.
8. Hyderabad, India
- Wait Time: 3 months
- Why It’s Fast: Among India’s busiest visa centers, Hyderabad remains the quickest option for U.S. travel seekers.
9. Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Wait Time: About 1 month
- Why It’s Fast: Stable application volumes and efficient embassy systems ensure speedy appointment slots.
10. Casablanca, Morocco
- Wait Time: 6 months for B1/B2; just 1 month for student/work visas
- Why It’s Noteworthy: While tourist visa waits are moderate, Casablanca is one of the fastest in Africa for study and employment visa categories.
Visa appointment wait times fluctuate regularly, and early bookings can make all the difference. If you’re open to applying outside your home country, these locations could offer a faster—and less stressful—path to getting your U.S. visa in 2025.
