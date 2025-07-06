Zaria-Kano expressway crash claims 21 lives due to route violation

By Favour Ulebor

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 21 persons in a fatal crash that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, along the Zaria-Kano expressway.

The accident, which occurred around 8:20 a.m. at Kasuwar Dogo, Dakatsale, involved a commercial Toyota Hiace passenger bus and a heavy-duty DAF truck.

In a press statement signed by Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the FRSC disclosed that preliminary investigations by its rescue and crash investigation team revealed that a route violation caused the crash.

According to the statement, the commercial bus driver reportedly drove against the flow of traffic, resulting in a fatal head-on collision with the oncoming truck.

Out of the 24 people involved in the crash, 21 people, comprising 19 male adults and two female adults, lost their lives, while three others sustained injuries.

FRSC confirmed that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at Nasarawa Hospital in Kano.

The statement noted that rescue teams from the corps, alongside other emergency responders, worked swiftly to clear the road and restore traffic flow on the expressway.

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that a full investigation into the crash is ongoing.

He noted that the Corps will continue its nationwide enforcement operations and public education campaigns to ensure safer roads.

The motoring public is also encouraged to report reckless and dangerous driving behaviour through the FRSC Mobile Application, the toll-free number 122, or directly to any FRSC patrol team.

The statement in parts, “Preliminary investigations by FRSC rescue and crash investigation team revealed that the crash was caused by route violation on the part of the commercial Toyota Hiace Bus driver, who contravened established traffic regulations, drove against traffic flow, resulting in a fatal head-on collision with the oncoming truck.

“The FRSC once again warns all motorists, especially truck and commercial drivers, to desist from dangerous practices such as route violations, driving against traffic, speeding, and reckless overtaking, which continue to claim innocent lives on Nigerian roads.

“Drivers are reminded that road traffic regulations are in place to protect lives and properties, and strict adherence remains the only guarantee for safety.”

