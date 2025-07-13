Zamfara Gov mourns former President Buhari



Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died on Sunday in London following a prolonged illness.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, Governor Lawal described the development as a sorrowful moment for Nigeria.

“The loss of former President Muhammadu Buhari is a touching moment for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Zamfara State, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late President.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him a befitting place in Aljannah Firdaus.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Buhari will be buried in Daura on Monday, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Vanguard News