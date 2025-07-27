Zamfara defrays N13.9bn inherited gratuities

Criticisms follow Katsina, Zamfara Govts’ ‘peace meeting’ with bandits

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has said that his administration has paid over N13.9 billion in inherited gratuities to retired state and local government civil servants.

Lawal made this known in Gusau while inaugurating the Contributory Pension Implementation Committee.

During the inauguration, the Governor also received a report from the joint committees on the payment of the backlog of gratuities in the state.

He stated that clearing the backlog of unpaid gratuities and pensions, accumulated from 2011 to 2023, is one of the key achievements of his administration.

The Governor informed that: “A total of 3,824 beneficiaries from the state service received over N7.9 billion, while 4,833 workers from the Unified Local Government Service were paid over N5.9 billion in backlog gratuities.

“My administration prioritised the settlement of the rights and benefits of civil servants, especially those who had retired after 35 years of service or reached the age of 60.

“When we assumed office in 2023, we formed two committees to review and recommend the payment of all outstanding gratuities for state and local government retirees.

“In spite of economic and social challenges, we paid three months of unpaid salaries and allowances to civil and public servants. We also settled outstanding allowances for judges and judiciary staff.”

According to him, at the time of their assumption of office, the minimum wage in the state was only N7,000.

Lawal recalled that the N30,000 minimum wage was passed into law in 2019 by the previous administration but was never implemented.

“Cognisant of our responsibility and duty to the state, we implemented the N30,000 minimum wage immediately after assuming office.”After the national review of the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 in July 2024, we implemented the new rate after following all due processes.

“During my two years in office, we increased the minimum wage in Zamfara State from N7,000 to N70,000,” Lawal explained.

He further stated that his administration introduced a Sallah bonus and an end-of-year productivity bonus, also known as the 13th-month salary, for all civil and public servants. “We are ever ready to continue partnering with regulated pension fund organisations aligned with our new reforms.

“As I receive this report, I wish to acknowledge and commend the effort and commitment of the committee members. This was not an easy task. I am aware of the challenges they faced during the exercise and applaud their tenacity and determination.

“I want to reiterate my administration’s commitment to ensuring effective reforms in the pension administration system for both state and local governments,” Lawal added.