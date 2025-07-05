Yoruba finest actresses hit the big screen this weekend

By Benjamin Njoku

Mercy Aigbe, Wumi Toriola and Remi Surutu are set to captivate audiences with their new films airing this weekend. These three dynamic actresses, known for their distinctive talents and on-screen charisma, will bring fresh stories to life in Yoruba cinema.

Mercy Aigbe stands as one of Nollywood’s most influential and versatile figures. Renowned for her powerful performances in Yoruba-language films, Aigbe has built a career that spans acting, directing, and entrepreneurship. She’s celebrated for her roles in acclaimed titles like Ada Omo Daddy, 77 Bullets, and Beast of Two Worlds, and is recognised as a fashion icon and businesswoman. This weekend, Aigbe leads the cast of ‘Sekere’ , produced by Aremu Olami and featuring Cute Abiola, Diva Gold, and Timini Egbuson. The film airs this Sunday, on Africa Magic Yoruba, offering a fresh showcase for her dramatic range.

On her part, Wumi Toriola has become a household name in Yoruba cinema, known for her energetic performances and ability to embody a wide spectrum of characters. Her work has earned her a devoted following and respect within the industry. Toriola stars in IYIN, alongside Habeeb Alagbe, Tobi Oladele, and Bimbo Olanrewaju. The movie, which airs Monday, July 7 on Africa Magic Yoruba, explores themes of gratitude and resilience, further highlighting Toriola’s emotional depth and screen presence.

Remi Surutu, a respected veteran of the Yoruba film scene, is recognised for her nuanced portrayals and steady contributions to the industry. She takes the spotlight in ‘Baba London’ , airing tonight on Africa Magic Yoruba. Surutu’s performance is expected to bring both gravitas and heart to the film, reinforcing her reputation as a compelling leading lady.

These premieres offer a vibrant snapshot of contemporary Yoruba cinema, with each actress anchoring stories that reflect the richness and diversity of Nigerian filmmaking. Audiences can look forward to a week of standout performances and engaging narratives, led by three of the industry’s most celebrated stars.