Yelewata attack: 380 pregnant women, 2,536 children in Makurdi IDPs camp — Benue SEMA

The visiting EU and UNICEF delegation interacting with some of the Yelewata IDPs in Makurdi

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, said about 380 pregnant women displaced from Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of the state are currently taking refuge at the Makurdi Ultra Modern International Market temporary Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp.

The manager of the camp, Robert Nyom, who made this known in Makurdi, also disclosed that the facility is home to about 2,536 children.

According to him, “We have more than registered 2,336 households in the camp comprising 5,294 individuals. The figure is made up of 2,536 children, 389 pregnant women, 233 aged women and 181 aged men.”

He denied allegations that children from the camp were being given out for care, emphasising that there was a procedure to be followed for that purpose and BSEMA had not received any request from anybody for that purpose.

On plans by BSEMA to return the IDPs to their ancestral homes, he said government would make adequate arrangements for their safety, security and wellbeing before returning them to Yelewata.

He explained that BSEMA had not closed the camp and had not made moves to evacuate the displaced persons back to their community, advising those eager to return home to be patient to anable the government put everything in place before their return.

He noted the important roles the government as well as public spirited individuals and organisations has been playing in providing food and non food items for the upkeep of the IDPs, pointing out that despite the interventions, more was required to meet the needs of the IDPs.