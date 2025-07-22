YEC, KACA commence Pad-A-Girl project

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Youth Elites Champ Foundation, YEC, in partnership with Kick Against Child Abuse, KACA, has commenced the Pad A Girl Project, a grassroot initiative designed to distribute sanitary pads to young girls in secondary schools across Lagos State and environs.

The project, according to Ms Treasure Arize, Founder, YEC, who spoke during its commencement at Okota Grammar School in Isolo, Lagos, will also serve as an avenue to educate and create awareness on the stigma faced by women and girls during their menstrual cycle, as well as inspire them to embrace confidence, purity and self-worth.

Donating over 4,000 sanitary pads to school girls during the flag-off with YEC, Founder, KACA, Mr Jerry Ihensekhien, said his organisation— one dedicated to supporting children in abusive situations, was deeply concerned with the way society treats women during their monthly menstruation.

He said: “We need to do better in educating people. This is just a cycle of life and not something to be ashamed of or a curse. As the campaign gains momentum, it is not just pads being handed out; it’s hope, education, and a challenge to long-held stigmas.”

The project, billed to run throughout the month of July, is one of many initiatives by YEC and KACA to support less privileged youths across the country in 2025.