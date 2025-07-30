YabaTech Rector calls for global visibility through quality research

YabaTech

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Engr. Ibraheem Abdul, has charged Nigerian academics to embrace global best practices in research writing and publication to enhance institutional visibility, national development, and academic excellence.

This call was made at a workshop organised by the Centre for Research Support and Grants Management of Yaba College of Technology themed: Mastering Research Writing and Publication; held at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium.

Participants at the workshop are scholars, lecturers, and early-career researchers across various disciplines in the service of the institution.

Dr. Abdul, represented by the Deputy Rector, Academics, Dr. Ismaila Badmus, emphasized the immediate need for Nigerian researchers to align with global publishing standards and contribute meaningfully to knowledge production.

“In this age of global competitiveness, research must go beyond mere documentation, it must solve real-world problems, attract international recognition, and impact society. That is what this workshop seeks to inspire;” said the rector.

In her presentation, the guest lecturer, Prof. Temitope Onuminya, a renowned Professor of Plant Systematics and Conservation at the University of Lagos, shared deep insights into strategies for producing high-quality, publishable academic work.

She highlighted reasons for manuscript rejection, stressing the importance of originality, and encouraged researchers to embrace ethical writing practices and peer-review culture.

“Publication is not just a requirement; it is the currency of academic relevance,” she noted.

The Director of the Centre for Research Support and Grants Management, Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, welcomed participants and reiterated the Centre’s mission to build a research-intensive community at the College.

According to her: “We are committed to providing continuous capacity-building that empowers our scholars to write, publish, and win grants. The goal is to position Yabatech not just as a teaching institution, but as a leader in applied research and innovation.”

The workshop featured technical sessions on crafting strong abstracts, avoiding plagiarism, selecting appropriate journals, navigating rejection, and leveraging data for impactful writing.

Participants at the lecture described the experience as eye-opening and praised the organisers for the practical and engaging format of the training.