Women’s Afrobasket: Nigeria beat Mozambique, qualify for quarter-finals

Credit: FIBA

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, sealed a 60-55 victory over Mozambique in their final Group D game of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket in Abidjan.

The win at the Palais des Sports de Treichville on Monday secured D’Tigress a direct ticket to the quarter-finals as Group D winners, having won both group matches.

After a challenging first half, the reigning champions showed their quality and composure as they bounced back in the second half to seal victory.

Star guard Ezinne Kalu, the 2019 MVP, was instrumental once again, leading all scorers with 16 points and five steals while helping Nigeria to avoid a potential upset.

D’Tigress will now prepare for the quarter-finals as they continue their quest for a fourth consecutive Women’s AfroBasket title.

The team had earlier defeated Rwanda on Saturday. (NAN)