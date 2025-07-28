Women and Drama 5&6, Men and Shege 5&6 – Duality of gender, drama, resilience, humor defines Ifechukwu Mary-Cynthia Anunobi’s new literary work

Drawing an inspiration from the powerful words of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who once said, “There is danger in a single story”, Ifechukwu Mary-Cynthia Anunobi, who now becomes the first Nigerian author to write in the French literary style known as tête-bêche (French for “head-to-tail”, lit. “head-to-head” a conversational, sharp, and reflective genre that explores the complexities of human relationships in real-life, relatable voices, is changing the narratives of human experiences.

In her latest work, Men and Shege 5 and 6 / Women and Drama 5 and 6, a groundbreaking nonfiction book, Ifechukwu Mary-Cynthia’s unique literary prowess celebrates not just a book, but a bold cultural moment honoring the duality of gender and spotlighting the drama, resilience, and humor that define the lived experiences of men and women.

At its core, the literary gathering is not only about introducing the book – but a declaration of a new literary path, blending Nigerian storytelling with a French tête-bêche style, and setting a new standard in African nonfiction narrative.

This work of art is an invitation for readers and thinkers to explore the real, raw, and reflective stores or love, betrayal, identity, and emotional survival told from both male and female perspectives. With this in mind, Cynthia wrote Men & Shege 5 & 6 / Women & Drama 5 & 6 to challenge one-sided narratives and to emphasize the importance of perspective in understanding human experiences.

The purpose of this literary work is simple yet profound: to show that every story has two sides–often shaped by gender, background, and emotion. By presenting real-life stories from both male and female voices, Cynthia invites readers to listen deeply, reflect honestly, and learn empathetically.

Through this work, she encourages society to move beyond surface judgments and embrace the full complexity of people’s lives, relationships, and choices. The book is both a mirror and a conversation starter–a call to recognize that truth often lives between two perspectives, and there is wisdom in hearing them both.

At the launch of the literary work a few days ago, Anunobi, who has a degree in Psychology, International Law, and Masters in Business Administration, narrated her desire to keep Africa in the world map of great writers.