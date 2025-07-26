Wizkid hits another milestone

By Benjamin Njoku

Music superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has added another feather to his cap. He recently surpassed nine billion streams across all credits on Spotify, becoming the first African artist to achieve this milestone on the platform.

His most streamed song is the collaborative hit “One Dance” with Drake and Kyla, which has garnered 3.7 billion streams. “One Dance” is one of the top 10 most streamed songs of all time on Spotify and holds the Guinness World Record for being the first single to surpass 1 billion streams. In 2023, Rema’s hit single, “Calm Down,” recorded a similar feat, reaching one billion streams on the platform.

Wizkid’s most streamed lead single is “Essence,” featuring Tems, with over 303 million streams.