Wike, eight other ministers appointed into committee for Buhari’s funeral

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Committee to manage the planning and organisation of a state burial for former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday.

The committee will be headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and is charged with ensuring a dignified farewell for the late leader.

A statement issued on Monday by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, listed the members of the committee, which includes FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and security chiefs.

Appointees include the Ministers of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; Defence; Information and National Orientation; Works; Interior; the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Housing and Urban Development; State Minister for Health and Social Welfare; and the Minister of Culture and Creative Economy.

“Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters; Inspector General of Police; Director-General, Department of State Services and Chief of Defence Staff,” the statement added.

Imohiosen explained that the Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will function as the committee’s secretariat.

He also noted that President Tinubu has instructed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to set up condolence registers at the entrances of their offices to allow the public to pay tribute to the late president.

“Additionally, a central condolence register for the diplomatic community and the general public will be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja. Further briefings will follow as the days unfold,” the statement added.