Wike declares end to Rivers crisis

….As elders demand return to civil rule

By Omeiza Ajayi & Daniel Abia

Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, declared that peace has finally returned to Rivers State, asserting that he owes no one an explanation on the terms of the truce reached with suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The development came as the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum called on President Bola Tinubu to lift what they described as a de facto state of emergency in the state, urging the full restoration of democratic institutions.

Speaking during a media chat monitored in Abuja, Wike said certain individuals had exploited the Rivers political crisis for selfish gain, treating it like a personal “oil well” from which they drew illicit benefits.

He said these actors are now dissatisfied that the feud between him and Governor Fubara has been resolved.

“Some people were fed fat from the crisis. Now that peace has returned, they are no longer happy. I don’t owe anyone an explanation. What matters is that the state is moving forward,” Wike stated.

He maintained that his decision to reconcile with Fubara was in the best interest of Rivers State, insisting that he remained committed to peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum has welcomed the peace deal between the two former allies-turned-rivals, urging President Tinubu to complete the reconciliation process by lifting what they see as an imposed emergency situation in the state.

They also asked that all suspended democratic structures be restored without delay.

The Forum made its appeal in a statement signed by its acting chairman and former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Gabriel Toby. The statement reads: “We commend the recent maturity and courage shown by both men in embracing peace. This is what we, the Elders Forum, had long advocated when we initially called them to a roundtable. Though our efforts were not heeded at the time, we thank President Tinubu for stepping in as a father figure.”

They acknowledged that the months-long political crisis, which pitched Wike against Fubara and involved the State House of Assembly, had deeply wounded the unity and reputation of Rivers State.

“We watched in pain as our state was dragged through tension and division. But now that reconciliation is in motion, we urge Mr. President to lift the emergency rule. Let democratic governance return fully, and let the will of the people be respected,” the Forum said.

While commending the reconciliation, the Forum noted that the specific terms of the peace agreement remain undisclosed. However, it expressed hope that the settlement aligns with the 1999 Constitution and principles of the rule of law.

“Our concern remains the collective good of Rivers State. We are not seeking personal gain or political favour. We only want a United States where elected leaders can work together to deliver the dividends of democracy,” the statement added.

The Forum urged all stakeholders to treat this reconciliation not as the end of political disagreements but as the dawn of a new chapter—one defined by mutual respect, cooperation, and dedication to the state’s development.

“Let Rivers rise again in pride and purpose. Our strength lies in our unity, shared heritage, and common destiny,” it concluded.