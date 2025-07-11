Why we reduced visa validity for Nigerians – US Embassy

By Omeiza Ajayi

In the wake of concerns that the recent decision of the United States of America USA to reduce the validity of nonimmigrant visas for Nigerians, the US Mission in Nigeria said the action of its home country was not a counter reaction to recent reforms in the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior under Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo had since 2023 embarked on far-reaching immigration reforms.

The Service had recently embarked on digital innovations, putting in place a new visa regime and several innovative services, including the e-Visa Application Channel which replaced the Visa-on-Arrival policy, e-CERPAC, Landing and Exit Cards and Temporary Work Permit.

It also installed e-gates at the nation’s major airports and commissioned a Command and Control Centre, with the aim of using the digital solutions to leverage technology to streamline processes, enhance security, and improve the overall experience for travellers and stakeholders.

US president, Donald Trump has few days ago announced a 10 per cent tariff on Nigerian goods exported to the US, a development seen as a knee-jerk reaction to President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Brazil to participate in the BRICS summit after initial threats by Trump.

Also on Tuesday, the US Embassy in Nigeria further announced visa restrictions for Nigerians as it effected single-entry three-month visa validity.

In a tweet on its X handle on Friday, the US Mission in Nigeria however dismissed the concerns, saying America’s decision is part of an ongoing global review of the use of its visas by other countries using technical and security benchmarks to safeguard U.S. immigration systems.

The US also added that its decision was not as a result of Nigeria’s refusal to accept Venezuelan deportees from America.

It said; “The US Mission Nigeria wishes to address misconceptions about the recent reduction in visa validity for most nonimmigrant US visas in Nigeria and other countries.

“This reduction is not the result of any nation’s stance on third-country deportees, introduction of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups like BRICS.

“The reduction in validity is part of an ongoing global review of the use of U.S. visas by other countries using technical and security benchmarks to safeguard U.S. immigration systems.

“We value our longstanding partnership with Nigeria and remain committed to working closely with the Nigerian public and government officials to help them meet those criteria and benchmarks, thereby ensuring safe, lawful, and mutually beneficial travel between our nations”.

Vanguard News