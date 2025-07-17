Why we betrayed Atiku, PDP in 2023 – Ortom

…Says: We backed Wike, party leadership said ‘no’

…Adds: Politics is about interest, not permanent friendships

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has explained why he opposed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections.

Ortom, a leading member of the G5 group of PDP governors, said the party’s failure to respect equity, fairness, and justice was the reason they chose to stand against it.

Speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, Ortom said the G5 had insisted that the presidency should shift to the South after eight years of Northern rule under President Muhammadu Buhari. But the PDP’s decision to field Atiku, also a Northerner, went against that principle.

“I acted as I did because we had expected the PDP to uphold equity, fairness, and justice, values I hold dear.

“When the majority of PDP members supported a Northern candidate, we deemed it unjust. We’ve always stood for equity, fairness, and justice, and we felt the presidency should alternate between the North and South for eight years each,” he said.

As chairman of the PDP’s zoning committee, Ortom noted that although the committee recommended an open contest, he personally pushed for a Southern candidate.

He stressed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) had the final say, which led to Atiku’s candidacy.

“I presented the committee’s report as it was, and the NEC made the final call. I couldn’t override the collective decision,” Ortom explained.

He also spoke on the role of Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, in the crisis.

Ortom revealed that the G5 backed Wike to become either the presidential candidate or running mate, but the party leadership rejected both options.

“We fought for Wike to be the PDP’s presidential candidate, but unfortunately, he didn’t secure the nomination. We also believed he should have been the running mate. I was part of the 20-member committee tasked with selecting a running mate, and 16 of us supported Wike. However, the candidate and the party leadership decided otherwise,” he said.

Ortom defended supporting opposition candidates in 2023, saying politics is based on interests. According to him, when the PDP failed to accommodate the G5’s concerns, they had no choice but to explore other options.

“Politics revolves around interests. There’s no permanent enemy or friend in politics. It’s about protecting the interests of your community, your people, and yourself,” he stated.

He also addressed criticism that he and Wike tried to “destroy” the PDP by supporting opposition candidates. Ortom compared their strategy to that of other PDP members who backed Peter Obi of the Labour Party or Bola Tinubu of the APC.

“Peter Obi wasn’t in the PDP, but we agreed on a strategic partnership to demonstrate our influence. Some of us supported Peter Obi, others supported Tinubu, and we ended up with the current government. If God has given us President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, why shouldn’t we support him?” Ortom added.

Looking to the 2027 elections, Ortom reaffirmed his support for a Southern presidential candidate and stressed the importance of respecting power rotation.

“My position is clear: I will support a Southern candidate. I see no reason to support a Northern candidate in 2027. By 2031, if someone from the South expresses interest in the presidency, I would still advocate for it to shift to the North. That’s based on my belief in equity and fairness,” he said.

Ortom also responded to criticism over alleged bias in Benue politics, where he is accused of favouring the Tiv ethnic group.

“I’ve fought for fairness and have advised other ethnic groups on what they need to do. I agree it’s unfair for one group to dominate the governorship since the creation of Benue State. However, politics also involves the majority. The Tiv people occupy Zones A and B, while the Idoma and Igede are in Zone C. It’s a matter of political dynamics, and I’ve encouraged other groups to organise and assert themselves,” Ortom said.

His revelations further expose the cracks within the PDP, which have weakened the party’s unity and electoral strength.

With influential figures like Wike now working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP faces serious challenges in rebuilding ahead of the next elections.

