Why PDP can’t defeat APC in Lagos – Former gov candidate Jandor

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, says the main opposition party would continue to lose elections in the state because of its weak grassroots structure.

Adediran, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recently, said this after casting his vote during the state’s council election on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adediran voted at Polling Unit 001, Ward D, Irewe, a riverine community in Ojo area of the state.

He said for the PDP to win the state and displace the APC, it needed to work very hard at the grassroots.

He, however, said he did not even see any party displacing APC in the state now or in the future.

“While in the PDP we came up with fresh ideas, and we did our best, but could not make headway because PDP as a party is rarely known at the grassroots.

“APC, as a party in Lagos State, has over the years built strong grassroots structures. The party is a household name in every community.

”Based on this, people like us, with a host of followers, joined the train to build on the legacies of previous leaders rather than stay in opposition.

“As it stands, PDP does not have the grassroots stature to contend with APC in Lagos State. I salute President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for laying the foundation of the progress of the party in the state as governor,” he said.

He applauded the outgoing Ojo LGA executives, led by the Chairman, Mr Idowu Rosolu, for the projects executed in the area.

He charged incoming executives to emulate the outgoing team through delivery of people-oriented projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jandor later paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Irewe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Abideen Adikanbi Durisimi, the Osolu of Irewe Kingdom. (NAN)