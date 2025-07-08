Why Nigeria is standing strong above insecurity – NSA

Nuhu Ribadu NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has said that the efforts of the military have played a crucial role in maintaining Nigeria’s resilience and strength in spite of security challenges.

Ribadu stated this on Tuesday, during the inauguration of the Joint Doctrine and Welfare Centre Nigeria, established by the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He said that the security situation in the country had continued to witness improvement since the current leadership came into power.

According to him, the armed forces are successfully defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity, democracy, and law and order.

“Terrorists and insurgents are being defeated, which signals a significant improvement in the security landscape.

“The country has faced challenges that could have ‘brought down’ other nations, but Nigeria remains resilient,” he said.

Ribadu highlighted that reforms and changes had happened quickly under President Bola Tinubu, over the past two years, addressing decades-old issues.

He said there was a new sense of freedom, where Nigerians could move freely across parts of the country like Kaduna and Lokoja, areas that were once too dangerous for travel.

This, according to him, marks a tangible success in improving the safety and security of everyday life for Nigerians.

The NSA acknowledges that while the country is far from perfect, the government’s ability to address and reverse negative situations is improving.

He dismissed the claims that large parts of the country were in captivity or were unsafe, adding that they were negative narratives that might be perpetuated by critics or even politicians.

“Citizens, especially in rural areas, are benefiting from the reforms. Farmers are returning to their farms, businesses are reopening, and clinics are opening up.

“These tangible signs of improvement make a real difference in people’s daily lives,” he added.

Ribadu said the establishment of the Centre would help to shape the future of the Nigerian military, characterised by enhanced collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking to strengthen their capabilities and effectiveness.

He urged the services to embrace the spirit of innovation, teamwork, and collaboration, as well as embark on the idea and concept of practising ‘jointness’.

According to him, this is based on the fact that developments in modern welfare have shown that jointness is the way forward.

“Let us harness the potential of this centre to drive progress, complex challenges and shape the future of our armed forces.

“As we move forward it is our hope that this centre will meet the expectations of our national aspirations drive innovation and make positive impact on our desire to advance our military in line with the renewed hope agenda of this administration,’’ he added.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, emphasised the need for a unified approach to address complex security threats, adding that no single service or organisation can effectively tackle them alone.

Musa said that the new centre would serve as a hub for developing, refining, and codifying doctrines that guide joint operations, fostering an environment of continuous learning, critical thinking, and inter-service dialogue.

The CDS said that other security agencies would be involved in the centre’s activities, ensuring a comprehensive approach to addressing security threats.

“As we have seen firsthand, no single service or security organisation can effectively address the multifaceted threats we face.

“The battles we face must be fought in joint domains requiring seamless collaboration, shared understanding and a common strategic vision.

“Accordingly, this centre is our answer to that imperative and in line with the key aspects of my leadership concept which is jointness,” he said. (NAN)