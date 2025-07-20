Why Nigeria doesn’t need more states – Gov Otti

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has said that Nigeria doesn’t need additional states because the existing ones lack viability for economic self-sustainability.

Otti had yesterday, at the Constitution review meeting for Imo and Abia states in Owerri, voted against the creation of additional states in the country.

He, however, noted that since other geopolitical zones have 7 and 6 states while the South East has only five, an additional state should be created in the South East zone to make it on par with other zones.

The Governor stated this through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, while reacting to the criticisms that have trailed his stand against state creation.

He also explained that the creation of additional states when the structure that can sustain the existing states has not been laid, is akin to laying the foundation for division that could negatively impact the body polity.

He said, ‘The attention of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has been drawn to a mischievous and diversionary post being widely circulated in the media, giving the false impression that Governor Otti is opposed to the “creation of additional States in the South East.”

“Governor Otti’s position over the years on the creation of additional states in Nigeria hasn’t changed and will not change. His position is that the country doesn’t require additional States, especially when most of the already existing states lack the viability for economic self-sustainability. In his seminal works over the years, he had advocated a six-regional structure for the country, which would support his advocacy for reducing the cost of governance.

“However, Governor Otti maintains that since at the moment one geopolitical zone in the North has as much as 7 States, while others have six each, except the South East, which has 5, there could be an additional State for the South East to balance the disequilibrium, but not the creation of new states across the six geopolitical zones.

“It’s important to state that Governor Otti is not a man who is easily swayed to the wrong side of the pendulum when a critical issue that requires deep thinking driven by altruism is on the table.

“The M.I. Okparas and Sam Mbakwes of this world did not wait for the creation of tiny enclaves called states before making the generational impacts they made in their zones as public office holders. They governed a region and a state, respectively, that were massive both in landmass and population, and yet achieved development and created prosperity that are still being referenced today.

“Creating additional States in Nigeria when the economic super-structure that should sustain the already existing but troubled ones hasn’t been laid, is akin to intentionally laying the foundation for further division and dichotomy that could impact our body polity negatively, especially at a time we should be saddled with the responsibility of trying to navigate through our economic challenges as a nation.”

The Governor urged the stakeholders involved in the ongoing discussion for the creation of additional States, especially public office holders, to guard against selfish interests as they do not advance the long-term interest and welfare of the citizenry.

Vanguard News