Why Ibadan chieftaincy system’ll continue to remain solid — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

IBADAN— GOVERNOR ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, explained that the Ibadan traditional institution will continue to remain solid as a result of his administration’s bold decision to address the challenges that surrounded the system when he took office in 2019.

The governor noted that he utilised the opportunity of the crisis faced by the institution to strengthen it and to bring unity back to the institution.

Governor Makinde, who stated this during a visit to the home of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I, to condole with the family, said that there is no longer a question about the unity and strength of the Ibadan Chieftaincy System.

His words: “I am here to officially condole with the family. A lot of people may not know how close I was to the late Kabiyesi. When I came into government in 2019, I encountered a crisis in the Ibadan traditional institution, and I called everybody and said the crisis would be a temporary thing.

“The Sunday after that meeting, I met Kabiyesi in church at Aremo, and he said, ‘Governor, you stopped us from putting on our crowns’, and I responded, saying, ‘It is for good.’

“I added that we would not shy away from facing our challenges; that we would sort it out and make the Ibadan traditional institution stronger than we met it.

“I am glad that not only did I return the crown to Baba, but he also got to the level of becoming Olubadan before he joined his ancestors.

“I am equally glad that we utilised that opportunity to strengthen the Ibadan traditional institution to bring unity back to it. There is no question about the unity and strength of that institution.

“I am bold to say that for the next 50 years, the Ibadan traditional institution will remain solid, because we are now united. There is nobody outside displaying any kind of rancour.”

and I am happy that we can achieve this during Baba’s reign.”

In their separate responses, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, who spoke on behalf of the Olubadan-in-Council and the eldest son of the late Olubadan, Prince Sumbo Owolabi, who spoke on behalf of the family, appreciated Governor Makinde for his support for the family during Olakulehin’s lifetime and after his demise.