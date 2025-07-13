Why I turned down a movie role – Temitope Aremu

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actress, Temitope Aremu has opened up on why she turned down a movie role.Aremu made this known in an interview with Potpourri.

“Yes, I once rejected a role because I had to go naked, which I can never do,” she stated firmly.

Reflecting on how her acting journey began, she said, “It all started when I was in secondary school. I used to go to Odunfa Caucus to watch them rehearse, and it was from there I picked interest. Luckily for me, an uncle introduced me to Alhaji Muka Ray, and that was how the journey began.”

When asked about surprises she encountered in the movie industry, she recalled, “The fact that I had to start kneeling down to greet everyone shocked me. I understand it’s part of our culture, but then it was just too much on our side.”

Addressing the issue of waywardness among young girls, the actress cautioned against blaming mothers alone. “No, you just have to pray for God’s grace when training a child. I have learnt that it’s not about being strict alone; you can only try your best and pray to God,” she advised.