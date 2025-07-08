Why I postponed my resumption- Senator Natasha

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has explained her decision to shelve her planned resumption to the Senate for legislative duties.

According to her, she did so based on legal advice and respect for procedures following a court ruling nullifying her suspension.

She also announced her intention to await the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment before making her next move.

The federal lawmaker said this during an interview she granted to the African Independent Television (AIT).

In defence of her activities outside the chambers while her suspension lasted, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that she spent most of her time reaching out to constituents through the provision of democratic dividends in line with her avowed commitment to several constituency projects as well as making progress on her flagship Gold Reserve Bill.

She also listed her recent achievements to include the installation of solar-powered streetlights, groundbreaking for smart markets across local governments, and the distribution of hundreds of laptops to students at Meseta Memorial College among others.

Following the earlier announcement of her intention to resume legislative duties on Tuesday, there was tension within and around the National Assembly complex.

An unusually high presence of security personnel, along with operational vehicles, was noticed while vehicles moving in and out of the complex were thoroughly searched.

While the court described her suspension as excessive and unconstitutional, a legal opinion dated July 5, reportedly issued by Senate counsel Paul Daudu, SAN, argued that the ruling lacked an enforceable directive compelling the Senate to reinstate her.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said, “I remained active throughout. These are personal initiatives—I was hoping to finish the gold bill and move on to others like lithium and red mineral legislation. I can’t simply hand them over to others.”

Speaking against her continued exclusion from performing her legislative functions, she said, “By keeping me out of the chambers, the Senate is not just silencing Kogi Central—it’s denying Nigerian women and children representation. We are only three female senators now, down from eight.”

The Senator reiterated her commitment and determination to continue with her legislative functions and commitment to the development of not only Kogi Central but Nigeria as a whole.

While she remains hopeful of a timely return to the Red Chamber, Akpoti-Uduaghan vowed to continue delivering on her mandate, inside or outside the Senate.

“I believe in the judiciary, I’m not giving up,” she added.