Why I can’t forget former President Buhari – Ex-EFCC Chairman, Farida Waziri

Farida Waziri

Farida Waziri, former Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has paid tribute to late former President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing why she could never forget the role he played in her life.

Waziri said in her condolence message on Wednesday in Abuja that the passing of former President Buhari has touched the hearts of millions across the nation.

She said it was a solemn reminder that no matter the trials and complexities of life, a man would be remembered by the values he or she steadfastly upheld.

She added that “in President Buhari, Nigeria witnessed a man whose life was shaped by discipline, defined by incorruptibility and anchored in an unwavering commitment to truth.

“From his early days as a military ruler to his democratic tenure as President, his devotion to the fight against corruption remained undimmed.”

Waziri said that Buhari was resolute in his pursuit of integrity in public service, even when it meant walking a lonely road.

She added that Buhari’s personal conduct spoke louder than rhetoric, noting that “he lived modestly, acted justly and held himself to a higher standard.

“I pay tribute to him not only as a public servant but as one whose principled actions touched my own life. In a system where justice is often elusive, President Buhari stood firm for what was right.”

She explained that it was under Buhari’s leadership that her rightful retirement rank as Assistant Inspector General of Police was rectified, stressing that the act alone spoke volumes of his character.

“President Buhari may have departed this world, but his legacy of moral strength and relentless anti-corruption crusade will echo through generations, he recognises truth and acts on it.

“May history remember him kindly, as a soldier, a statesman, and above all, a man of integrity. May his soul find peaceful repose.”