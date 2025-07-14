Why FG is establishing National Research Development Fund Agency — Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has revealed that the Federal Government is in the final stages of establishing the National Research Development Fund Agency to support Nigerians with innovative ideas.

Speaking during a visit to Innov8 Hub in Abuja on Monday, Dr. Alausa said the proposed agency will provide funding for vetted ideas, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to empowering talented citizens and innovators to solve national challenges and boost productivity.

According to the minister, the agency will serve as a critical driver of innovation, research, and development across the country.

“In line with President Tinubu’s vision, this agency will ensure that people with good ideas are supported with funding to turn their concepts into workable solutions to address Nigeria’s problems,” he said.

Dr. Alausa, who toured Innov8 Hub’s facility along Airport Road, expressed satisfaction with the organisation’s operations, noting that it aligns with government efforts to promote research, innovation, and vocational skills acquisition.

He commended Innov8 Hub for its collaboration with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to establish the TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFair), which has helped transform ideas into inventions, inventions into solutions, and solutions into viable enterprises.

The minister highlighted that the Innov8 Hub–TETFund partnership has already resulted in the development of over 250 prototypes and supported more than 1,000 researchers, entrepreneurs, and creatives. In addition, the Hub has trained over 20,000 teachers, lecturers, and technicians nationwide.

Dr. Alausa pledged continued collaboration between the Federal Government and Innov8 Hub. However, he urged the organisation to expand its partnerships with manufacturing firms capable of mass-producing its innovations for broader national impact.

“I need to tell you that today, I’m a happier person. I’ve learned so much about Innov8 Hub. I wasn’t surprised or disappointed at all,” he said. “I commend every one of you for the hard work. Keep pushing. We have a president that believes so much in human capital development and youth empowerment.”