We’re still on strike—Yobe varsity ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Yobe University (YSU) chapter, said it has not called off the strike it embarked upon on July 11.

Its chairman, Dr Ahmed Karage, made this known in a statement in Damaturu on Monday.

He said that although the consequential adjustment for the N70,000 minimum wage was implemented in July, the union’s other demands had not been met by the state government.

Karage listed the unaddressed demands to include the implementation of academic staff promotions as approved by the university council and payment of promotion arrears from 2018 to 2025.

Others are the payment of arrears for minimum wage consequential adjustment from 2019 to 2024, a 35-25 percent salary award for professors and other ranks from 2023 to 2025, and arrears of N70,000 minimum wage from January 2024 to June 2025.

The chairman called on the public to bear with the union, promising that the strike would be called off after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the union and the state government. (NAN)