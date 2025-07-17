We’ll continue to respect, support traditional institutions – Shettima

— As Deji of Akureland marks 10th year anniversary

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Federal Government has pledge to continue to respect the role of royal fathers in nation-building and it’s

unwavering support for the institutions in the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, at the colloquium to mark the 10th anniversary of the rulership of Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Deji of Akureland.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr Tope Fasua, the VP, explained that the traditional rulers, as custodians of the people’s culture and traditions, are very important for national cohesion.

Shettima said that traditional rulers have an age-long practice of sustaining peace and preserving the culture of their people.

He noted that the present administration is committed to engaging with traditional rulers to tap into their wisdom.

According to him the federal government recognised the crucial role that traditional rulers play as custodians of our cultural heritage and as key stakeholders in national development.

The traditional rulers “play a great role in fostering peace, unity and progress in our great country. Your role in conflict resolution, promoting harmonious coexistence and guiding our youths cannot be overemphasised.

The Vice President, however, congratulated Oba Aladelusi for his impactful leadership on the throne, highlighting the need for stronger, smarter partnerships between the traditional throne and the government.

Earlier, the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, described traditional institution as a heritage of the country, asking for government to give it due constitutional reverence for nation development.

Makinde, in his lecture delivered at the ceremony, entitled “the Role of Nigeria’s Traditional Institutions in Nation Building: Impediments, Impacts, and Prospects, said that traditional institutions are not relics of the past but enduring pillars of identity, legitimacy, and communal cohesion.

According to him ” Long before Nigeria’s formal administrative systems took root, traditional rulers dispensed justice, upheld values, coordinated local security, and kept communities united.

“Today, they remain custodians of grassroots trust. And nation-building that ignores them does so at its peril.

“No wonder politicians continue to seek their blessings and validation,” he said.

Makinde said that ” strengthening traditional institutions is not simply about cultural preservation but it is strategic governance.

He said that his government had made deliberate steps to integrate traditional institution into the governance architecture, which resulted into great success in Oyo State.

The governor noted that the nation-building was not about how much oil the country produced but about the strength of institutions, their ability to serve the people justly, and the legacy they leave behind.

Oba Aladelusi, in his remark appreciated governor Makinde and said that traditional institution had pivotal role to play in nation building hence the need for the country’s constitution to strengthen it.

The monarch who said that Akure is one without any division, commended the state government, sons and daughters of the town for their support to the Deji palace

The Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Taiwo Fasoranti congratulated the monarch noting that his reign has attracted numerous achievements to Akure kingdom.