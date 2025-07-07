We’ll address flooding issues frontally — Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS— THE Lagos State government yesterday, reaffirmed its commitment to address frontally the menace of flooding by restoring the drainage Right of Ways and putting resilient infrastructure in place across the metropolis.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Mr Tokunbo Wahab stated this after an inspection tour around the ongoing 4.2-kilometre concrete lining drainage projects that cut across Ikeja and Kosofe LGA.

Wahab said the project which was awarded in 2024 will be done in phases stating that the Sheraton to Ojota Section is 45 percent completed while the whole project will be completed in 24 months.

He added that the tripezoidal drain which is a 25-metre project would discharge into the downstream, passing through under the new bridge at the Maryland area.

He said: “Now there are three legs to the Odo Iyalaro (System 1) project, One is coming from Ogba, another is behind Sheraton and there will be a confluence around that bridge at Maryland.

“They will start from Sheraton Bridge back to Maryland and there will be roads constructed by the side by the Ministry of Infrastructure and the project is expected to be completed in another 24 months.”

Wahab also visited the Adisa Balogun Channel at Agboyi Ketu LCDA following anonymous information that some people are trying to build on the alignment and the right of way, where he ordered that the property owners be served necessary abatement notice to leave the place immediately.

“We will keep appealing to those in the habit of encroaching on the drainage right of way to stop as we will not hesitate to wield the big stick when necessary.”