Welfare: FG to launch tertiary institution staff support fund

Alausa

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja-The federal ministry of education has introduced the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund,TISSF, to strengthen Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

The initiative is designed to enhance the welfare and professional development of academic and non-academic staff in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Unveiled at a high-level stakeholder engagement session held in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, at the event, stated that the fund was part of the administration’s broader effort to reposition the tertiary education sector in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“TISSF is not just about welfare, it is about empowerment. We are ensuring that our education workforce is supported to live well, grow professionally and continue to contribute meaningfully to institutional excellence,’’ the minister said.

TISSF is a welfare-focused loan scheme that promotes financial stability, improves quality of life, and supports career advancement for staff across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

Each academic and non-academic staff member is eligible to receive up to ¦ 10 million, capped at 33.3% of their gross annual salary.

Eligible uses include transportation, medical support, and micro-enterprise ventures such as poultry farming.

The programme will be implemented in partnership with the Bank of Industry, which will manage the disbursement process to ensure transparency, accountability and effective delivery.

The Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, who also addressed stakeholders at the event, noted that the programme was developed through extensive consultation with staff unions, institutional leaders and other key stakeholders.

“This reflects our commitment to inclusive, participatory policymaking and results-driven implementation,” she emphasized.

She explained further that a robust monitoring and evaluation framework had been embedded to track progress and ensure the long-term success of the fund.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the smooth implementation of TISSF and to build a more resilient, motivated, and empowered workforce in the education sector.

In their remarks, Executive Secretary of TETFund and the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, vice chancellors, rectors and provosts, expressed strong support for the initiative.

They described it as timely and essential for boosting staff morale and improving performance across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.