We will only borrow for investment, not consumption – Gov. Otti

Abia State Governor Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Umuahia – Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has stated that his administration will only borrow when necessary—and only for productive investments, not for consumption.

Speaking during a welcome dinner organized for members of the Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council, which marked the beginning of the 2025 mid-year retreat for his appointees, Otti clarified that Abia State has not borrowed any funds in the two years and one month of his administration.

Addressing opposition claims that his government has been borrowing to run the state, the Governor pointed to the latest report from the Debt Management Office (DMO)—a federal agency—which ranks Abia as the state with the highest debt reduction between March 2024 and March 2025.

“There is nothing wrong with criticizing government, but criticism must be based on facts. Opinions are free, but facts are sacred,” Otti said.

“Some people claim we are borrowing—they are lying. Did I borrow from them? According to the DMO, 26 out of 36 states reduced their loans in the past year, and Abia came first with a 57.20% reduction in debt profile.

“So when we say we haven’t borrowed, we know what we’re talking about. But that doesn’t mean we won’t borrow. We will borrow—but only for regenerative investments. We will not borrow to eat or for consumption. We will borrow for capital projects.”

Governor Otti also addressed speculations that he was planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or join a new political coalition being floated by some opposition figures.

“I’m still a member of the Labour Party. The Supreme Court has resolved the internal crisis that threatened the survival of the party,” he said.

“Some people have asked if I’m among the five governors decamping to APC. My answer is: have you seen my name on any list? Have you seen me at any coalition meeting?

“We’re busy doing the work Abians elected us to do. I haven’t attended any coalition meeting, and no one has invited me. I am happy where I am.”

He acknowledged that political challenges are inevitable but emphasized that his administration confronted its issues and resolved them legally.

“When we had our issues, we fought all the way to the Supreme Court and retrieved our party. I believe the remaining issues will be resolved soon. The Supreme Court judgment was very clear.”

Governor Otti reaffirmed that his government came to “do things right,” and insisted that those unwilling to work with integrity have no place in his administration.

He also dismissed calls for “stomach infrastructure,” stating that Abians are hard-working people who prefer empowerment through infrastructure and opportunity, not handouts.

“We are focused on enabling the environment for business to thrive—good roads, clean surroundings, and basic services. We’re now working to restore access to clean water.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll flag off the Aba water project around CKC. A similar project is coming to Umuahia and other parts of the state.”

He also revealed the establishment of a Project Implementation Bureau, headed by Mr. Onyinye Nwosu, an Abia-born professional who left his position at General Electric (GE) in Canada to contribute to the state’s development.

Governor Otti thanked members of the Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council for their contributions and support over the past year.

“Everything revolves around the economy. If the economy is right, everything else falls into place. That’s why we went above and beyond to convince these 20 experts—who are otherwise very busy—to advise us. They’ve been with us for one year, meeting quarterly or as needed, offering ideas we implement.”

Speaking on behalf of the Council, Professor Arunma Oteh, Co-Chair of the Advisory Council, expressed her satisfaction with the progress made in Abia.

“It is an absolute pleasure to serve in the Economic Advisory Council and to be part of what has been achieved in Abia. Today, Abia is not just number one alphabetically—it’s also number one in performance.”