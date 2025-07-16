Warri monarch not behind protests against Tantita — Group

A non-governmental organisation, Niger Delta Unity Group, has debunked accusations that the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, is sponsoring a protest against Tantita Security Services surveillance operations in the Itsekiri kingdom.

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited provides specialised security solutions, primarily focused on protecting Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure.

National Convener of the Niger Delta Unity Group, Engr Ovo Tsone, described those pushing the narrative as misguided individuals and do not want the inter-ethnic peace between Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities.

Tsone although Itsekiri and Ijaw have a history of conflict, particularly concerning land and resource control, it was not enough reason for the monarch to instigate a protest against Tantita.

His words: “It’s on the news that a prominent Ijaw group under the auspices of Ijaw People’s Development Initiative has called on the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL to terminate pipeline repair contracts of sectional replacement of 14.4km weak sections of Trans-Forcados Pipeline Operations awarded to the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, owned by Olu of Warri.

“The only reason this group is calling for the termination of the contract is because it is awarded to a company owned by the Itsekiri monarch. Also, the group accused the monarch of sponsoring a protest against Tantita Security services surveillance operations in Warri kingdom. This allegation appears speculative because Itsekiri communities refuted false claims of protests against Tompolo’s Tantita.

“It is true that the Itsekiri and Ijaw have a history of conflict, particularly concerning land and resource control, including the presence of companies in their respective territories. This tension stems from competition over resources like oil and the perceived marginalization of some groups in the distribution of benefits. The conflict is further complicated by political and ethnic dimensions, with both groups claiming historical ownership of certain areas and resources.

That may be the underlying basis for the suspicion and lack of trust whenever a company owned by either an Ijaw or Itsekiri is awarded a contract in the community of the other. Hence, the allegation that protests were sponsored by the Olu against Tompolo’s Tantita Services when it was awarded a contract in Itsekiri communities is unfounded. Protests motivated by the ethnic identity of Tantita’s owner or Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited’s owner are by misguided individuals who do not want the longstanding inter-ethnic peace among the two ethnic nationalities.

They use this strategy of creating division and conflict between these two ethnic groups to foster animosity and manipulate situations to make communities compete or clash. It’s a tactic often used to weaken solidarity, undermine collective action, or achieve specific political or social goals by exploiting existing tensions.

It’s high time our people in the Niger Delta stopped seeing local service providers or companies owned by our people through ethnic lenses. A company like Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) does not exist as an ethnic conglomerate. People of all tribes, including Ijaws, Urhobos, Itsekiris and other ethnic nationals are working and earning a living from the company’s services. In providing engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and security services to the Nigerian oil and gas sector, people with different ethnic backgrounds make a living.

Also, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, has a diverse work experience spanning various sectors before ascending to the throne. He served in the Public Affairs Department of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year. He also worked as an officer at Shell Nigeria Closed Pension Fund Administrator (SNCFPA) and Sahara Energy as a Government Relations Officer. Beyond these roles, he is a successful entrepreneur, having founded Noble Nigeria Limited and Coral Curator, and holds leadership positions in companies like Ocean Marine Security, Gulf of Guinea, and Vessellink Nig.

Hence, his company being awarded the contract is not based on his ethnic affiliation. It is based on competence, expertise and past excellent services. A contract awarded to a company owned by an Itsekiri or Ijaw person or entity directly benefits everyone and the host communities and creates economic opportunities. An Ijaw, Urhobo, or Itsekiri person is involved in the execution of such contract, either as a worker, supplier, or through other means. Is that not our financial gains?

Contracts, regardless of the ethnicity of the awarding party, can create jobs and stimulate local economies. If an Ijaw person or community is part of the workforce or benefits from the contract’s activities, they could see increased income and improved economic conditions.

Let’s educate our youths and the misguided individuals in our various communities who are trying to mislead the people of how a contract awarded in our community to someone of another ethnic nationality directly and indirectly benefits everyone. Let’s restrain from speculative reasoning or forming judgments or drawing conclusions based on assumptions.”