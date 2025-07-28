Vocational skills training equips 120 Rivers youths for job market

No more than 120 young men and women from six host communities in Rivers State have completed the inaugural edition of an employability training programme designed to equip them with practical vocational skills to improve their job readiness and entrepreneurial potential.

The graduation ceremony took place in Port Harcourt, where participants received training in technical areas such as crane operations, process instrumentation, scaffolding and rope access, wellhead services and maintenance, sandblasting and industrial painting, industrial plumbing & aluminium welding, and welding & fabrication.

Certificates of completion were presented to all trainees.

Speaking at the ceremony, traditional rulers commended the initiative. His Imperial Majesty Eze Amb. Sir Kevin Anugwo, the Eze Ekpeye Logbo III of Ekpeye Land, expressed appreciation on behalf of the people and encouraged continuity.

Similarly, His Royal Majesty, Prince Ike Ehie, Eze Igbu Orlukwo II of Orlukwo Kingdom, praised the programme’s community-first approach.

In his remarks, Aradel CEO/Managing Director, Mr Adegbite Falade, described the programme as part of the company’s long-standing commitment to host community development.

He said: “By investing in skills development and vocational training, we are building local capacity and opening doors to long-term economic opportunities. This is how we ensure that the benefits of our operations are felt directly by the people in our Host Communities.”

The training was implemented under the MURALI Host Communities Development Trust, established by Aradel in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.